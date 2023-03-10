The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River received major support, a few days before the election

This is as ten political parties collapsed their structures and joined forces with Senator Sandy Onor in Cross River, an APC-governed state

This development poses a major threat to Bassey Otu, the APC governorship candidate in the state, in the forthcoming polls

What could be described as a major boost is the recent merger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with opposition parties in Cross River state, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s controlled state.

This is as ten political parties collapsed their structures in support of Senator Sandy Onor, the PDP governorship candidate in Cross River, PM News reported.

Tne political parties team up to support the PDP Guber candidate, Senator Sandy Onor in Cross River state. Photo credit: Senator Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor

Why the 10 political parties merged with PDP

This development was confirmed through a statement issued by political parties, under the auspices of the Coalition of Opposition Political Parties (COPPs) on Friday, March 10, in Calabar.

Ntami Esege, the COPPs chairman, stated that the decision to join forces with the PDP governorship candidate was made to assist him in taking the state to an enviable height.

