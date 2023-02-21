Nigeria's 2023 general elections will soon kick off with the Presidential and National Assembly elections which are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25.

Currently, the ruling party is the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the nation's main opposition party.

The APC and the PDP maintain control of states ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu, @IU_Wakilii

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the polls, the ruling APC is in control of 21 states while the opposition PDP is in charge of 14, including the newest gain, Osun (which is subject to the final decision of the court).

The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It is left to be seen whether or not the political dynamics will change after the polls, especially as the PDP takes steps to take over the presidency while the Labour Party also strategies to displace the two major parties.

2023 general elections: States controlled by APC, PDP

Abia - PDP Adamawa - PDP Akwa Ibom - PDP Anambra - APGA Bauchi - PDP Bayelsa - PDP Benue - PDP Borno - APC Cross River - APC Delta - PDP Ebonyi - APC Edo - PDP Ekiti - APC Enugu - PDP Gombe - APC Imo - APC Jigawa - APC Kaduna - APC Kano - APC Katsina - APC Kebbi - APC Kogi - APC Kwara - APC Lagos - APC Nasarawa - APC Niger - APC Ogun - APC Ondo - APC Osun - PDP Oyo - PDP Plateau - APC Rivers - PDP Sokoto - PDP Taraba - PDP Yobe - APC Zamfara - APC

Source: Legit.ng