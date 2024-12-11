A Chess Master has emerged from the first Chess in Prisons initiative in Maiduguri, demonstrating the power of second chances and rehabilitation

The initiative, a collaboration between UNODC, Chess in Slums Africa, and the Nigerian Correctional Service, offers inmates a chance to rediscover purpose through chess

Founded by Tunde Onakoya, Chess in Slums Africa uses chess to uplift underserved communities, integrating STEM education and socio-emotional development

In an inspiring turn of events, a Chess Master has emerged from the first-ever Chess in Prisons initiative held in Maiduguri.

It is believed to signal a powerful story of hope and second chances.

The initiative, which aims to give inmates an opportunity to rediscover their purpose through the strategic game of chess, is a collaborative effort by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Chess in Slums Africa (CISA), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (@CorrectionsNg).

Transformative Power of Chess

On December 11, 2024, UNODC announced on X (formerly Twitter) the remarkable achievement:

"History is made - a Chess Master has emerged from the 1st Chess in Prisons initiative in Maiduguri! This is more than just a win; it's a story of hope & the power of second chances." The partnership with Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD), founder of CISA, underscores the initiative's commitment to using chess as a tool for rehabilitation and empowerment.

About Chess in Slums Africa

Chess in Slums Africa (CISA), a non-profit organization founded by Tunde Onakoya in 2018, is dedicated to uplifting children from underserved communities through chess, STEM education, and socio-emotional development.

Originally focused on teaching chess to children in slum communities to enhance cognitive and life skills, CISA has since expanded to include comprehensive educational programs that integrate robotics, AI, and digital literacy.

Holistic Support and Community Impact

CISA's programs provide holistic support to children, addressing their educational, social, and emotional needs.

By offering scholarships, vocational training, and mentorship, CISA ensures continuous support for beneficiaries until they become productive, active, and responsible members of society.

Operating in several slum communities across Nigeria, CISA focuses on creating safe, inclusive, and empowering learning environments.

