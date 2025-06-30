Arsenal are in pursuit of Ademola Lookman, who is expected to leave Italian club Atalanta this summer

The reigning African Footballer of the Year fell out with Gian Piero Gasperini, who has left for AS Roma

Mikel Arteta's side has identified another South London-born Nigerian winger as a backup option

Arsenal are looking at alternatives and have identified another London-born Nigerian winger as an option in case their pursuit of Ademola Lookman fails.

Lookman is one of Arsenal's targets as an attacking option, with his versatility to play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder central to their pursuit.

Ademola Lookman during Atalanta's 3-2 loss to Parma. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

The reigning African Footballer of the Year will leave Atalanta this summer after the club denied him a potential move to European champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

His push for an exit from the Bergamo-based club was escalated by a fallout with former manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who has left to take over at AS Roma.

The Nigerian attacker is also on the radar of other clubs in the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and La Liga as he will play for a new club next season.

According to AFTV, the Gunners have already contacted his representatives to discuss a potential move as Arsenal aims to win the Premier League next season.

Arsenal eye Eberechi Eze

The Gunners are not putting all their eggs in one basket with their need for a versatile attacker and have sounded out another option in case their pursuit of Lookman fails.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League’s runners-up in the last three seasons have contacted Eze’s representatives to understand the conditions of the deal

They face competition from city rivals and last season's UEFA Europa League winners, Tottenham Hotspur, who have been in contact with the player's camp.

The report generated mixed reactions from Arsenal fans, many of whom are against completing a deal for the Greenwich-born attacker.

Crystal Palace value Eze at around £60 million after he helped the club win the FA Cup last season, the first trophy in their history, and qualify for the Europa League next season.

Eberechi Eze in action for England during their 3-1 loss to Senegal. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Eze, like Atalanta forward Lookman, was born and raised in South London to Nigerian parents and played football on the streets as children. They both represented England at youth levels before Lookman switched his allegiance to Nigeria.

Both players are primarily left-wingers and are also capable of playing as a number 10, which makes them an ideal fit for Arteta’s system ahead of next season.

The Super Eagles forward will cost less than the England international, with Atalanta demanding around €60mil, which is lower than Eze’s £60mil valuation.

Flick eyes Lookman for Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona are interested in Lookman as a potential signing on the recommendation of head coach Hansi Flick to improve their squad.

The delay is unlikely to happen with Barcelona also interested in Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford, while new Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric is keen to hold on to Lookman.

