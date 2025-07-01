4 People From The Same Family Die As Small Plane Crashes While Going For Vacation
- A tragic air incident has happened in Ohio, USA, as a plane carrying four passengers from the same family crashed
- The crash killed the pilot and co-pilot, alongside the four family members who were on their way to a vacation
- The plane is described as a Cessna 441 turboprop, and it crashed near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Sunday morning
Tragedy has hit an American family as they have lost four members to a fatal air crash that happened in Ohio.
According to the story, the family was flying from Ohio to Montana for a vacation when the incident happened.
The crashed plane is identified as a twin-engine Cessna 441 turboprop, and it crashed near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Sunday morning.
None of the six occupants of the aircraft survived the incident, as it also killed the pilot and the co-pilot.
According to Lawrence D’Amico, the Trumbull County Coroner, the victims are pilot Joseph Maxin, 63; co-pilot Timothy Blake, 55; and passengers Veronica Weller, 68; her husband, James Weller, 67; their son, John Weller, 36, and his wife, Maria Weller, 34.
D’Amico noted that the family owns steel manufacturing plants in Youngstown-Warren and that they were flying to Montana for a vacation when tragedy struck.
Michael Hillman, president of aviation company JETS FBO Network, lamented that the victims were among the best people in the area.
He said, as quoted by AP:
“These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots. I can’t say enough about them,” Hillman said at the news conference. “I’d give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead.”
