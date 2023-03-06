The candidature of Dauda Lawal as the candidate of the PDP in the March 11 governorship election in Zamfara state has been authenticated by the Supreme Court

Leading a 5-man panel of justices, Justice Adamu Jauro dismissed the appeal filed by Ibrahim Gusau, another governorship aspirant of the PDP

The apex court also stated that the federal high court that nullified the primary of the PDP on 2 occasions did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter at that time

Gusau, Zamfara - The Supreme Court has declared Dauda Lawal as the authentic Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Zamfara state guber election.

The apex court ruling came 4 days before the governorship election scheduled for March 11 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Channels Television reported.

Details of PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara, Dauda Lawal

A 5-man panel of the Justices of the court, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed against the PDP governorship candidate by another governorship aspirant, Ibrahim Gusau.

The judgment, which was delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, upheld the submission of the defence counsel, Damian Dodo, that Lawal was lawfully and legally nominated as stipulated in the provision of the law.

Justice Jauro upheld the decision of the appeal court in Sokoto on January 6 that authenticated the second primary election conducted by the PDP to produce Lawal.

During the primary, Lawal garnered 442 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Gusau and other aspirants in the party.

The supreme court added that the federal high court in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, which had nullified the primary elections on 2 occasions, acted outside its jurisdiction at the time it gave verdicts on the suit filed by Gusau.

The Sokoto division of the appeal court upheld the primary election that produced Dauda as the PDP governorship candidate.

Court nullified PDP governorship primary in Zamfara state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP primary in Zamfara state had been nullified by a federal high court sitting in Gusau, the state capital.

The federal high court also stopped the opposition from fielding any candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In September, the court nullified the PDP primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare and ordered a rerun in which Lawal-Dare still emerged as the winner.

