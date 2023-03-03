Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have taken their grievances over the conduct and result of the 2023 presidential election to the Court of Appeal

Both candidates of the just-concluded presidential poll felt there were many irregularities on the part of INEC

The court on Friday, March 3, granted the politicians' request to inspect the commission's sensitive materials used for the election

Abuja - The Court of Appeal has granted Peter Obi of the Labour and the Peoples Democratic Party's Atiku Abubakar leave to access all the sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the presidential election.

A panel of the appellate court led by Joseph Ikyegh made the orders on Friday, March 3, after the court heard two separate ex parte applications filed by Obi and Atiku and their political parties.

Atiku and Obi will meet INEC, Tinubu and the APC in court

As reported by The Cable, Obi, through his legal team led by Alex Ejesieme, sought six principal reliefs.

On his part, Atiku sought seven reliefs from the court appellate court through his lawyer, Adedamola Faloku.

The applicants were said to have prayed the court to compel INEC to allow them to obtain documents in its custody that were used for the election, adding that the records would support their petitions challenging Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

Obi and Atiku also obtained an order granting them leave to file the application, outside or before the pre-hearing session of the substantive petitions.

In the separate applications, INEC, Tinubu, and the APC were mentioned as respondents.

