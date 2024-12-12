A pregnant woman was surprised after her kindhearted boss threw a surprise baby shower party for her

The pregnant woman arrived at her workplace and was met with a well-decorated room and party on her behalf

Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer

A pregnant woman cried as her boss hosted a baby shower for her at her place of work.

The lady was met with a surprise when she arrived at work.

Pregnant woman celebrates as her boss celebrates her. Photo: @crystaluxe_events

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @crystaluxe_events, the lady cried and hugged her colleagues.

She was flanked by friends and well-wishers who gave her gifts.

The woman also said she had never experienced such a surprise before.

The video was captioned:

“Her boss hosted a surprise baby shower for her. Having a boss who would go all out to put a smile on your face, is a top tier.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail surprise baby shower

Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Treasure Merah said:

"My boss no go see this one do na to dey calculate invoice for empty shop."

Winnergold said:

"Another day to cry with stranger on this app."

@ASB said:

"Be good to people and they will be good to you. congratulations."

@Mmesoma said:

"How I wish I have moneyyyyyyyyyyyy. I would have surprise my sister too. she deserves it. soon shaa."

@Brightness said:

"You can tell she has a good heart. Another day to be happy for a stranger."

Read more related stories on jobs

Lady announces her pregnancy to her husband

In a related story, a Nigerian woman shared a lovely viral video in which she announced her pregnancy to her husband.

She playfully informed her husband she was pregnant while he thought they were doing a random video.

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others "tapped" into their blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng