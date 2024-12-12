Pregnant Woman Cries as Her Boss Hosts Baby Shower For Her, She Dances in Viral Video
- A pregnant woman was surprised after her kindhearted boss threw a surprise baby shower party for her
- The pregnant woman arrived at her workplace and was met with a well-decorated room and party on her behalf
- Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer
A pregnant woman cried as her boss hosted a baby shower for her at her place of work.
The lady was met with a surprise when she arrived at work.
In the video shared by @crystaluxe_events, the lady cried and hugged her colleagues.
She was flanked by friends and well-wishers who gave her gifts.
The woman also said she had never experienced such a surprise before.
The video was captioned:
“Her boss hosted a surprise baby shower for her. Having a boss who would go all out to put a smile on your face, is a top tier.”
See the video below:
Reactions trail surprise baby shower
Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Treasure Merah said:
"My boss no go see this one do na to dey calculate invoice for empty shop."
Winnergold said:
"Another day to cry with stranger on this app."
@ASB said:
"Be good to people and they will be good to you. congratulations."
@Mmesoma said:
"How I wish I have moneyyyyyyyyyyyy. I would have surprise my sister too. she deserves it. soon shaa."
@Brightness said:
"You can tell she has a good heart. Another day to be happy for a stranger."
