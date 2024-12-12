Global site navigation

Pregnant Woman Cries as Her Boss Hosts Baby Shower For Her, She Dances in Viral Video
People

Pregnant Woman Cries as Her Boss Hosts Baby Shower For Her, She Dances in Viral Video

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A pregnant woman was surprised after her kindhearted boss threw a surprise baby shower party for her
  • The pregnant woman arrived at her workplace and was met with a well-decorated room and party on her behalf
  • Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer

A pregnant woman cried as her boss hosted a baby shower for her at her place of work.

The lady was met with a surprise when she arrived at work.

Pregnant woman cries as her boss hosts baby shower for her
Pregnant woman celebrates as her boss celebrates her. Photo: @crystaluxe_events
Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @crystaluxe_events, the lady cried and hugged her colleagues.

She was flanked by friends and well-wishers who gave her gifts.

The woman also said she had never experienced such a surprise before.

The video was captioned:

“Her boss hosted a surprise baby shower for her. Having a boss who would go all out to put a smile on your face, is a top tier.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail surprise baby shower

Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Treasure Merah said:

"My boss no go see this one do na to dey calculate invoice for empty shop."

Winnergold said:

"Another day to cry with stranger on this app."

@ASB said:

"Be good to people and they will be good to you. congratulations."

@Mmesoma said:

"How I wish I have moneyyyyyyyyyyyy. I would have surprise my sister too. she deserves it. soon shaa."

@Brightness said:

"You can tell she has a good heart. Another day to be happy for a stranger."

Lady announces her pregnancy to her husband

In a related story, a Nigerian woman shared a lovely viral video in which she announced her pregnancy to her husband.

She playfully informed her husband she was pregnant while he thought they were doing a random video.

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others "tapped" into their blessings.

Source: Legit.ng

