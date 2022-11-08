The PDP primary in Zamfara state has been nullified by a federal high court sitting in Gusau, the state capital

The federal high court also stopped the opposition from fielding any candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state

In September, the court nullified the PDP primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare and ordered a rerun in which Lawal-Dare still emerged as the winner

Gusau, Zamfara - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been stopped from fielding a governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Zamfara state.

A federal high court in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 8, nullified the governorship primary of the umbrella party, Channels Television reported.

This will be the second time the PDP governorship primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare was nullified in Zamfara state.

PDP Zamfara 2023 Election

Justice Aminu Bappa, in his ruling on Tuesday, stopped the party from fielding any candidate to contest the governorship election in the state in 2023

The court had previously cancelled the umbrella party's primary in the state after Ibrahim Shehu, and two other aspirants in the election challenged the credibility of the primary that produced Lawal-Dare.

The court in September ordered a rerun in which Lawal-Dare still emerged as the party's candidate.

