Comrade Timi Frank has commended the Supreme Court for its verdict on the legality and validity of the old naira notes

The former APC chieftain urged the apex court to take a step further by upholding justice when ruling on the 2023 presidential election

The Bayelsa-born politician stated that the elections were flawed, and it behooves on the judiciary to correct them

FCT, Abuja - A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, March 5, commended the Supreme Court for overriding President Muhammadu Buhari on the legality and validity of the old naira notes.

Comrade Frank, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, called on the judiciary to leverage the same patriotic courage it demonstrated in reversing the ban on old naira notes in dispensing substantial justice in the several election petition cases to be brought before them soon.

Comrade Frank urged the Justice Ariwoola-led Supreme Court to be bold and courageous in its ruling concerning the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

He said Nigerians are heartbroken, agitated, angry and frustrated because INEC murdered democracy on Saturday, February 25.

He lamented that some of the recent rulings from the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, brought shame to the entire country.

His words:

“Some of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings have made Nigerians lose hope in the judiciary, especially the one that awarded senatorial tickets to Akpabio and Lawan, who never participated in the senatorial primary in their respective constituencies.”

He called on the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, to rise from the ashes of partisanship and seize the opportunity of the present political conundrum to reset its image and do the needful courageously.

He said:

“INEC has failed, and we urge the judiciary to hold so that INEC violated its guidelines and did not comply with the Electoral Act and its procedures.

“It now behooves on the judiciary to review the facts that would be presented before them by aggrieved political parties, sift them to determine the truth and rule to uphold justice, stability, peace and democracy in the country.”

