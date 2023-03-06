The 2023 general elections is one notable event, that would remain on the lips of most citizens all year round

It is one of the most significant outings, that would shape the country's political discourse for a long while

Although it is not over, yet it presented to the electorates a new breed of politicians with class and pedigree, one that shakes the strong and mighty in power

The 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, held on Saturday, February 25, had a list of prominent politicians' children who recorded landslide victories in the poll and were elected into various positions in the country.

While some sitting governors and powerful leaders recorded major defeats, these young breeds were given an opportunity to represent their constituency in the National Assembly, the next legislature tenure to be precise.

Without further ado, Legit.ng compiled a list of prominent Nigerians who found their way into the House of Representatives to legislate for their various constituencies, going forward.

El-Rufai's son

Bello El-Rufai of the APC, won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency of Kaduna State with 51,052 votes. Photo credit: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Two northern governors fielded their children for the House of Reps race, but while one fell by the way side, Bello El-Rufai, the eldest son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, emerged victorious in the just concluded February 25, election.

Bello had served as Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Uba Sani, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state and Senator representing Kaduna Central.

Ibori's daughter

Ibori’s daughter wins the Ethiope Federal Constituency seat in Delta. Photo credit: James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Source: Facebook

Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former governor of Delta State and National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Ibori-Suenu won the election to the House of Representatives to represent Ethiope federal constituency of the State.

The 42-year-old floored the incumbent, Ben Rolands Igbakpa of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP). She polled 10,634 votes to defeat Hon. Igbakpa.

Haliru Bello's son

The 27-year-old son of ex-PDP chair Haliru wins reps seat in Kebbi. Photo credit: Dr. Bello Mohammed Haliru, Ibrahim Bello Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Bello Mohammed, son of former PDP Chairman, Dr. Bello Mohammed Haliru, emerged winner of the House of Representatives seat in Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency.

It was a landslide victory because Governor Atiku Bagudu contested the same parliamentary election (though the senate) but lost.

Alao-Akala's son

Sunny Ade’s Son, Ibori’s Daughter, Meet Children Of ‘Powerful’ Nigerians Elected Into NASS Photo credit: Olamiju Akala

Source: Facebook

Olamiju Alao-Akala, son of former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, won the House of Representatives seat for Ogbomosho North/South/ Oriire Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

The former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area, who contested on the platform of the APC, polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 27,126 votes.

Bola Shagaya's son

Muktar Tolani Shagaya won the House of Representatives candidate for Asa/ Ilorin West Constituency. Photo credit: Bola Shagaya, Muktar Tolani Shagaya

Source: Facebook

Mukthar Shagaya, the youngest son of the business mogul, Hajiya Muinat Bola Shagaya, won the Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives elections under the APC in Kwara State.

Shagaya of the APC, defeated his closest contestant, Ibrahim Ajia of the PDP, as he polled a total vote 59,019 votes to defeat Ajia, who got a total of 45,172 votes.

Anne Okonkwo's son

Uche Harris Okonkwo, candidate of the Labour Party is the winner of the Idemili North and South Federal constituency in Anambra State. Photo credit: Uche Harris Okonkwo

Source: Facebook

Uche Harris Okonkwo, son of Annie Okonkwo, former senator who represented Anambra Central, won the Idemili North/South Federal constituency in Anambra State under the Labour Party.

Okonkwo beat two-term incumbent, PDP’s Obinna Chidoka (who is the younger brother of former Minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Dr. Osita Chidoka), to clinch the seat.

Jerry Gana's son

The eldest son of former Prof. Jerry Gana defeated the incumbent member of the APC House of Reps candidate for Lavun, Mokwa and Edati. Photo credit: Jerry Gana, Joshua Audu-Gana

Source: Facebook

Joshua Audu-Gana, eldest son of former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, won the Lavun/Mokwa/Edati federal constituency seat of Niger State of the House of Representatives under the platform of the PDP.

Gana defeated the incumbent member of the APC, Abdullahi Usman-Gbatamayigi.

Joshua Audu-Gana polled a total of 47,942 votes to defeat the incumbent APC member who got a total of 40,003.

Sunny Ade's son

Sunny Ade’s Son, George Folarin Adegeye Won Amuwo-Odofin Reps Seat. Photo credit: King Sunny Ade, George Folarin Adegeye

Source: Facebook

George Folarin Adegeye of the Labour Party (LP), was on Tuesday, February 28, declared the winner of the Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency seat in Lagos State.

The son of Sunny Ade, the Nigerian ace music maestro, secured 46,702 votes to defeat Lanre Sanusi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 12,946 votes.

Source: Legit.ng