The race for the Senate presidency in the incoming Tenth National Assembly has taken a new turn

Feelers from the ruling APC indicate that first-timers are showing interest in the race, not minding they are not ranking senators

Recall that the rule of the red chamber does not explicitly state that only ranking senators can be Senate president

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay indicates that the race for principal offices, particularly the position of Senate President in the upper chamber, has begun.

According to the report, the incumbent Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and some senators-elect on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, like Orji Uzor-Kalu, Barau Bibrin, Godswill Akpabio, Adams Oshiomhole, Abdul-Aziz Yari and Dave Umahi, had started subtle campaigns.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to be crucial in determining who becomes the next Senate president. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Interestingly, some lobbying for the position are first-timers in the Senate, but they are still pushing on.

They include Oshiomhole, a former APC national chairman; Yari, a former Zamfara state governor and Umahi, who is currently the state governor of Ebonyi,

The entrance of Oshiomhole, former two-term governor of Edo state and erstwhile national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, into the race, was surprising to keen watchers of the political game playing out in the National Assembly.

Those canvassing for his emergence insist anything is possible. They maintain that since the rule of the red chamber does not specifically state that only ranking senators can be Senate president.

For Yari, Tinubu’s special mention of his name after his election suggests that the president-elect greatly respects him.

Analysts say it might be a subtle endorsement of Yari’s political aspirations by Tinubu.

Umahi, on his part, stands a good chance of becoming the Senate resident but would have to convince his colleagues and the ranking senators that he has the capacity and requisite legislative skills to lead the red chamber.

Source: Legit.ng