A fresh graduate of the University of Benin and her father melted hearts on social media after their old photo emerged online

Kourtney shared two photos, one of which was taken many years ago when she was graduating from nursery school

The second photo showed the lady and her father after she graduated from the university in 2024

A lady and her father melted many hearts on TikTok after their old photo surfaced on the platform.

The old photo was taken many years ago when Kourtney was a little child graduating from nursery school.

The lady graduated from the University of Benin. Photo credit: TikTok/Kourtney.

Now that Kourtney has grown, they decided to recreate the photo after her university graduation.

Kourtney, who graduated from the University of Benin, showed what her father looks like now, and noted she had waited for a long time to post the photos.

Kourtney said:

"Waited so long to use this sound. God has been faithful."

Reactions as lady recreates old photo with her father

@Girl like emike said:

"Awwwn congratulations,you didn’t show us mum…where is mum."

@goldmillion9 said:

"Awww congratulations."

@Riri said:

"Smiling at this even tho my dad didn’t live to even see me matriculate."

@Ezekiel Chisom Shine said:

"Congratulations dear. But Watin happen to you for the second slide?"

@Lawdress favvy said:

"Sadly I can’t relate."

@lovinglovelyloveth said:

"Thank God for preservation."

@BIG YOLLY said:

"Congratulations dear. I saw you yesterday."

@George Strait said:

"Massive congratulations."

@Soulfiresly said:

"Shoutout to present fathers."

@Goodie said:

"Awwn! Congratulations darling. How about your mum?"

@SHOP ~ WITH ~LUMI (Benin) said:

"Congratulations sis. More success."

