The battle for who becomes the governor of Lagos in the 2023 general elections is majorly between the APC and the LP, even if the PDP is not a push away in the race

Some say that Sanwo-Olu, going by the results of the presidential election in the state, is on edge

Those who believe this claim Rhodes-Vivour may win the same local government areas Peter Obi won during the Saturday, February 25, presidential poll

There are reasons to believe that the race for who will become the governor of Nigeria's former capital, Lagos, will be for two strong horses - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

That said, a section of political observers and commentators in the state favour the notion that Governor Sanwo-Olu will have a very hard time retaining his seat with a threatening possibility that he might lose to Rhodes-Vivour eventually.

There is a chance that Governor Sanwo-Olu may lose his seat in Lagos to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (Photo: @jidesanwoolu, @GRVlagos)

Source: Twitter

This line of thinking stems from the performance of Peter Obi, the LP's candidate in the just-concluded presidential election, who was not just a force to reckon with but recorded victory in the state.

Those who believe the opposition party will repeat its victorious feat come Saturday, March 11, foresee Rhodes-Vivour claiming the same local government areas in the state Obi won.

Below is the list of LGAs Sanwo-Olu may lose if things turn out according to growing speculations:

Kosofe Eti-Osa Ojo Amuwo-Odofin Somolu Ikeja Ajeromi-Ifelodun Alimosho Oshodi-Isolo

Nigeria 2023 election: Winner of Lagos biggest LGA Alimosho emerges from Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had swept the biggest local government area in Lagos state, Alimosho.

While Obi polled 71,327 votes, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose strongest base is Lagos, polled 62,909 votes.

Coming far behind was Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered only 8,201 votes.

Obi also polled more votes than Tinubu in another local government in Lagos.

The Labour Party presidential candidate defeated Tinubu and others in Shomolu local government area.

