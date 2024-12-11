Davido has seemingly responded to a cryptic post by a celebrity policeman and Wizkid's associate, Yomi Sars

Davido's response has further stirred up reactions, with some fans urging the DMW label boss to take action

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has broken his silence following a series of cryptic posts shared on Snapchat by celebrity policeman Yomi Sars, known for his association with Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Legit.ng recently reported that Yomi Sars sparked reactions after his cryptic messages were considered subtle jabs amid Wizkid and Davido's ongoing feud.

“December na series film we go shoot, pikin way no sabi swim make he no enter river o," Yomi Sars had written in a snapchat post.

Davido speaks up after Yomi Sars' post

The Funds' crooner posted via his X handle and seemingly responded with two separate tweets.

One of the tweets read: “Price and pay”

See Davido's tweet below:

See another tweet Davido shared below:

What netizens are saying about Davido's response

The exchange has left people talking about the nature of Davido and Wizkid's feud, as well as Yomi Sars’ involvement. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Davido ignore Wizkid 003, but reply Police, Na so 003 Don turn Upcoming singer?"

mommy_chizzy:

"Enemies everywhere, what did David do to y’all . God’s protection upon him in Jesus name amen."

no_king._:

"Wizkid uses davido to chase clout."

stan_steel:

"When Davido go rest for una hand. Nawaooo."

ruthrolieneji:

"My Fav mouth don dey bad una don push Davido talk."

djcity_outlaw:

"Robocop” David get bad mouth sha chai."

vickenzie_vii:

"Robocop dem say make you put chest."

blissfulsash:

"Who the shoe fit don respond."

Davido brags about his musical prowess

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido positioned himself as one of the essentials of Afrobeats.

The crooner affirmed that the genre cannot be discussed without mentioning his name.

"Greatest of all. The King of Afrobeats. Most influential artist across the globe. ," a fan wrote.

