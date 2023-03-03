After Bola Tinubu recorded a landslide victory at the just concluded election, the ruling APC campaign council has urged Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to take their claims to the court

The party's campaign did not stop there, the APC team also made a strong revelation as to what led to the presidential hopefuls' major defeat

According to the APC presidential campaign council, the reasons for the duo's loss have earlier been foretold in the polity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained why the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, recorded major defeat in the Saturday, February 25, presidential election won by its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

While Atiku and Obi have refused to concede defeat and vowed to recover their mandate in court, the APC campaign team maintained their loss has already been foretold in the polity.

APC says Obi and Atiku's defeat has already been foretold before the poll. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

APC speaks on Obi, Atiku's loss

On Friday, March 3rd, in Abuja, the APC PCC special adviser on media and communication, Dele Alake, said both Atiku and Obi who came second and third respectively during the election knew their fate before Nigerians filed out to vote on Saturday.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng Alake noted that the insistence by both candidates to seek redress in court was a “baseless journey of chasing after a mirage”.

He said,

“Contrary to the false claims of Atiku and Obi, the reasons for losing the elections were foretold. Besides the delusional expectations created during the campaigns to hoodwink the public, most PDP leaders knew their party had been decimated by Peter Obi."

