Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's special assistance on new media, Jubril Gawat, has corrected the claim by Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour on his claim over registered voters in Lagos

Rhodes-Vivour had claimed that when the 6m registered voters in Lagos is added to previous registered voters, the voting strength would be massive

But Gawat said the 6 million registered voters' figure in Lagos comprised of both the new and old registered voters, urging him to delete the claim

Jubril Gawat, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and special assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has said that the 6 million registered voters in the state belong to both new and old registered voters.

Gawal was responding to the claim of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, that the 6 millions registered voters in the state will increase the voting strength in Lagos when added to the old registers voters.

Jubril Gawat corrects Labour Party's governorship candidate's claim Photo Credit: Jubril A. Gawat, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor

Source: Twitter

The governorship candidate made a claim on his Twitter page on Friday, February 24, but the governor's aide on Saturday, February 25, said the new and old voters figure given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cumulated to the 6 million Rhodes-Vivour was referring to.

Latest about Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, Jubril Gawat, Gbadebo Ghodes Vivour, 2023 election

Rhodes-Vivour claims:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Over 6m Nigerians in Lagos collected their PVCs, if we add it to those who had PVCs previously, we can say Lagos is a FORCE in this 2023 elections

But Lagos has been a sleeping giant for 24 years because of those who seek to gag us. I say not anymore.

Gawat's reaction:

Dear Mr E-Gov …. The “6m” figure is the calculation of Both Past and Present PVC Collection for Lagos State and not a Fresh collection .. what are u “adding” again like this …

Is this your candidate ??

Okay sir, Quickly delete before people wake up.

Source: Legit.ng