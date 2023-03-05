Another drama is about to unfold in the polity as Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo reacts to Bola Tinubu's victory

Pa Adebanjo faulted the process that made Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect, describing it as a "sham"

The Yoruba elder statesman noted further that INEC needs to answer certain questions regarding its role played in the just concluded presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, has maintained that the result of the presidential poll is nothing but a “sham”.

The elder statesman also reprimanded the critics of former President Olusegun Obasanjo following his letter calling for a review of the election, a report by The Cable confirmed on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Pa Adebanjo describes Tinubu’s victory as a sham. Photo credit: Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Afenifere leader speaks on Tinubu's victory

On Wednesday, March 1st, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting, in an interview with Arise TV, Adebanjo said the outcome of the election is “just the result of a bad government; a disaster that God will help us to get rid of”.

He faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its conduct, adding that the commission needs to answer certain questions raised by Nigerians.

“I can assure you there is no president-elect at all.

“This is just a sham which will be pulled in due course. This is a game we all see, we’re all living witnesses to see,” Pa Ayo Adebanjo said.

Presidential Election: Advocacy Group Berates US Govt's Stance on Poll

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy has criticised the United States government for congratulating the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to the group, the US government should have waited for the courts to decide before sending its congratulatory message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, and sent to Legit.ng, the group said:

“The US is seeking to convert Tinubu to its stooge. The US has more than enough dirt on him, which could be used in blackmailing him. Nigeria’s sovereignty has been handed over to a foreign power with Tinubu as its proxy - the new form of neo-colonialism."

2023 election result: Nigerian lawyer tells Peter Obi, Atiku what to do after losing to Tinubu

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst have reacted to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 5th, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), speaks extensively on All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Tinubu's emergence and what the law says.

He explained thus:

"Let me also add that In a democracy; painful realities do exist. Often, the wish of the majority may not be the true reflection of their yearnings and aspirations. Even at that; we must be seen to channel our grievances appropriately and of course, within the ambit of the law too."

Source: Legit.ng