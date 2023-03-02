Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi is not convinced that he lost to the APC's Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election

Obi who spoke through his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, vowed to contest his defeat in court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared APC's Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election on Wednesday, March 1

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he will seek redress in court.

Obi spoke after the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect.

We’ll contest defeat through legal means, says Peter Obi

Reacting to the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi said he would contest Tinubu’s victory through legal and peaceful means.

He said this on Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja at a press conference addressed by his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed addresses Nigerians. Photo credit: @PeterObi

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, I address you all and indeed all Nigerians on the current situation in the country following the announcement of the purported result of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25th 2023.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He, however, thanked all Nigerians for their belief in them and for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party and for the cause they believed in, which he said was the birth of a new Nigeria.

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared APC's Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

He announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

