The governorship election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and preparations are underway by INEC and other relevant security agencies

while some governors are seeking re-election into office, some governor's fates have already been determined due to their performance in office

Interestingly, former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to be calm and not worried about being impeached if he loses his reflection bid

Ahead of the Saturday, March 11, 2023, House of Assembly poll, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, says his successor in office, Godwin Obaseki should not be worried about being impeached if he loses out in the contest.

Oshiomhole, who is now the Senator-Elect for Edo North Senatorial District from the Saturday, February 25 general election, stated this during an interview with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, sends message to his successor in office, Godwin Obaseki ahead of the March 11 election. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Godwin Obaseki

Oshiomhole sends a scary message to Obaseki ahead of March 11 poll

He maintained that if Obaseki had performed well as Edo State Governor, then he would not be worried about the electorate voting against his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels TV reported.

He accused the Obaseki-led state government of not allowing the parliament to function the way it should be in other saner climes.

