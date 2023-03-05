The 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, held on February 25, have been receiving different reviews, some good and others bad

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, believes the INEC did a good job and deserves to be scored very high

Some Nigerians have criticised the NBA president for saying the election went well, despite the infractions that were witnessed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) high in the conduct of the recently held presidential and National Assembly elections.

Yakubu Maikyau, president of the NBA, gave his review of the first leg of the 2023 elections on Saturday, March 4, The Cable reports.

Group of people, mostly youths protesting against the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto)

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Channels TV, Maikyau gave the electoral body a 78 to 80% score, which according to him, is an A for every exam.

He stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I will say that the elections went well. Those who came out were happy to express their franchise.

“There were challenges, definitely. There were some infractions, some of them actually constituted electoral offences, but on the whole, I will score INEC as having performed maybe about 78, 80% in the delivery of these elections."

The NBA president advised the INEC to take measures to fix the lapses experienced during the presidential and NASS elections so they don't reoccur in the coming governorship election scheduled for March 11.

Watch a video of the NBA president speaking below:

Nigerians react to NBA's review of the presidential election

Some people who watched the video of the NBA president had a different opinion, as they criticised him.

Dr Great Oracle @AbdulMahmud01 commented on Twitter:

"Effect of State Capture of the NBA. Maikyau speaks for his political master of his home state, Kebbi. Thankfully, I never voted for him as NBA President. Disgraceful."

Yaro Chukwu called him a clown.

Femi Shelby @FemiDenning commented:

"This one that NBA President is saying that the Presidential election was free and fair, there might be need to look into the election that produced him as NBA President.

"The man has thrown legal standards into the mariana trench."

Doctör Penking @drpenking tweeted:

2023 presidential election not fair, not credible," CSO tells INEC

While some have applauded INEC over the conduct of the last 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, others have described the process as unfair.

A civil society organization, Green Assembly, said the outcome of the election was unfair and not credible as adjudged by several Nigerians across the globe.

The national coordinator of the Green Assembly, Duke Alamboye, said it is worrisome that in this day and age when democracy is supposed to be at its peak, Nigeria is still experiencing instances of gross electoral malpractice, voter suppression and results manipulation by those in authority.

Source: Legit.ng