The last 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been described as unfair

This description about the just concluded February 25, election was given by a civil society organisation

Green Assembly said it is not expected for Nigeria to be experiencing cases of gross electoral malpractice, voter suppression and results manipulation by those in authority during elections across the nation

A civil society organization, Green Assembly has described the just concluded February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections as an unfair poll.

The organisation said the outcomes of the past election are adjudged to be unfair and not credible by several Nigerians across the globe.

The Green Assembly urged Nigerian youth to come out en masse to rewrite the political history of the nation at the governorship polls.

Speaking at a press conference in Delta state over the weekend, the national coordinator of the Green Assembly, Duke Alamboye, said the presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, were filled with many irregularities, unfair and not credible by the standards of the local and international independent election monitoring bodies and observers.

Alamboye said it is worrisome that in this day and age when democracy is supposed to be at its peak, Nigeria is still experiencing instances of gross electoral malpractice, voter suppression and results manipulation by those in authority.

He noted that the outcome of the election is unacceptable and goes against the very principles of democracy upon which Nigeria stands for as a nation as well as the guiding principles of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His words:

"It is for this reason that we must take this matter very seriously and ensure that justice is served and seen to be served.

"We call upon the president, INEC chairman and the commission's executives with all leaders, both political and non-political, to put aside their personal interests and work together to find a solution to this problem.

"The people of this Nation deserve better than what they have been given at the moment. They deserve a government that is truly representative of their wishes and desires; let whoever wins win fairly, credibly and justiceable."

Noting that it is important that the will of the people is not subverted by those who seek power through dishonest means, Abamloye urged Nigerians to stand up for the principles of democracy and ensure that justice is done.

He added:

"Furthermore l call on our teaming Nigerian Youth to calm down and let's look to the outcome of the court as we are hoping that the court will do the needful this time around that will rekindle the hope and confidence of Nigerians and Nigerian youth.

"We calling on INEC to produce the original results for posterity's sake and consult with a reliable logistic company to deliver on the early arrival of materials to guaranty early beginning as well as the

"Provision of all materials i.e. ink pad et all, mifi/ wifi, rechargeable flashlight. etc in the forthcoming state elections.

"We are joining the PDP on its claims to ensure that the mandate given to its Presidential candidate Alh. Atiku Abubakar by Nigerian citizens is reclaimed through the court.

"We are calling on the Nigerian youth to come out en masse with the spirit and vigour to rewrite the political history of our great nation in the next governorship election and an independent audit into the spending of the funds appropriated for the election."

