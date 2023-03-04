All the staff who have been found wanting in the past 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections have been sanctioned

The sanction was handed to the staff - INEC staff, ad-hoc staff - by the chairman of the commission Mahmood Yakubu

Yakubu said that those involved in any form of electoral misconduct will not be participating in the Saturday, March 11 elections

The leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned all staff found negligent in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections from partaking in the March 11 governorship and state House of Assemblies elections.

INEC said that any of its officials who violated the law will not be part of the March 11 polls. Photo: Legit

Source: UGC

Daily Trust reports that the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, while having a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Saturday, March 4, disclosed this.

Yakubu said the commission and its officials including the ad-hoc staff must work hard to ensure that the challenges faced during the past presidential and National Assembly elections are overcome.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“As we approach the governorship and state assembly elections, we must work harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election. Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.

“All staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including collation and returning officers (ROs), must not be involved in forthcoming elections.

“RECs must also immediately initiate disciplinary action where prima facie evidence of wrongdoing has been established."

Yakubu also said that the meeting with the RECs is the third in less than two months and that like the last two meetings.

In addition, Yakubu said the aim of the meeting was to discuss the conduct of the 2023 General Elections, arising from the presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25.

He noted that there will also be a discussion on the forthcoming March 11, governorship and state assembly elections.

While commending the effort put in by Nigerians, staff of the commission and other stakeholders, the INEC said lessons have been learnt.

He also said that the immediate concern of the commission is how the identified challenges can be addressed as the nation approach the concluding phase of the general election.

Finally, INEC reacts to reports of challenges during 2023 presidential election, announces way forward

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission admitted that some challenges were faced by the commission in the past election.

The commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said lessons learnt from the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election will be used positively in March 11 poll.

According to the chairman, the elections were painstakingly done despite issues arising from various corners.

Former southeast governor explains why INEC must not cancel 2023 presidential election

INEC had earlier been urged to ensure it rights all the wrongs experienced in the collation of the 2023 presidential election.

The call was made to INEC by a former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Thursday, March 2.

According to the former governor, the election cannot be cancelled because of the enormous amount of money spent on it.

Source: Legit.ng