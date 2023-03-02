Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the just-concluded presidential election continues to trigger reactions

Kwara-born politician Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the election

Olawepo-Hashim urged Tinubu to embark on national reconciliation and healing when he is sworn in as president

FCT, Abuja - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has congratulated the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for winning the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 1, Olawepo-Hashim also prayed that God would grant the president-elect and his deputy the wisdom to bring the nation badly divided together.

Olawepo-Hashim has charged Tinubu on national reconciliation and healing. Photo credit: @GbengaHashim

He emphasised that the business of national reconciliation and healing is urgent and cannot be delayed to move the nation forward.

His words:

"Asiwaju's government must not be the government of the victors alone but an inclusive government, a government of every helpful hand for national unity and prosperity.

"The Nigerian electorates who have borne so much hardship and provocations during the election are the real heroes.

"The message from them is clear: they want real change. Our young people have been remarkable in this election. They have come out in large numbers to shout they want a better Nigeria.

"They represent the best of our democracy and an immediate future that no force can stop."

Tinubu’s victory well deserved, says Emerhor

Similarly, the Delta state APC founding leader and south-south director of the directorate of contacts and mobilization of the APC-Tinubu presidential campaign council, O’tega Emerhor, has congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

ThisDay reports that Emerhor said the victory of Tinubu and the APC at the polls confirms that Nigerians are ready for the message of renewed hope and a better and progressive Nigeria.

According to him, against all odds, Tinubu raked out a transformational win that is set to give Nigeria a new narrative.

Yakasai to Tinubu: As president, give all Nigerians sense of belonging

On his part, a nonagenarian and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has advised Tinubu to run an all-inclusive government by giving all aspects of the country a sense of belonging.

Yakasai also called on Tinubu to re-introduce the National Development Plan strategy, noting that it is universally accepted as a panacea for nation-building.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja, the 98-year-old politician also urged other contestants to embrace the election outcome and congratulate the winner.

Salihu Lukman to Tinubu: Reward APC members who worked for your victory

Meanwhile, the national vice chairman (north-west) of the APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised Tinubu to reward APC members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, an author and development economist, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Wednesday, March 1.

The former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu's team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

