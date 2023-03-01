Ohanaeze Ndigbo has rejected APC's Bola Tinubu's victory in the just concluded 2023 presidential election

Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, alleged that the election was rigged in favour of the APC

Ogene charged the United Nations and other members of the international community to sanction those who undermine democracy in Nigeria

Awka, Anambra state - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has rejected the declaration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as president-elect.

The Ndigbo group further called on the United Nations and the international community to sanction the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other alleged corrupt Nigerian politicians that purportedly corroborate with the electoral umpire to "rig" the February 25 presidential election.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, rejected Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, made the call on Wednesday, March 1, in Awka, Anambra state, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the Ohanaeze chieftain as also telling the international community that in addition to sending observers to Nigeria during the elections, it should also sanction those who undermine democracy in the country through the perpetration of monumental irregularities, and failing to follow constitutional guidelines in conducting the elections.

He said:

"With voting and declaration over, other processes will follow. I am sure that many Nigerians will, on their own, go to court to challenge the outcome of the exercise. Many people have not accepted the declaration, and many do not believe that they have a president-elect yet.

"This is the worst election conducted by INEC in Nigeria. Imagine President Muhammadu Buhari saying during one of the campaigns that Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria, at a time the election had not been conducted; which was an indication that the election was even rigged before it was conducted.

"The INEC chairman was busy promising Nigerians that their votes would count and that the votes would be transmitted from the polling units to the INEC server, only for the commission to do everything manually with the attendant corrupt practices.

"As it turned out, many Nigerians voted, but their votes did not count, which was frustrating. If the Labour Party (LP) goes to court, all the ugly things done during the February 25, 2023 presidential election will be exposed for the world to see."

Peter Obi has changed Nigeria's political configuration - Ogene

Ogene said further that the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had changed the political configuration of the country, adding that things would never be the same again.

"Nigerians are now more determined to take back their country, and Ohanaeze believes that they will succeed.

"With what happened in states like Lagos, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna and other places, it is obvious that Nigerians are no longer talking along tribal inclinations," he said.

