The viral resilient woman who returned to exercise her franchise after being attacked by thugs is set to leave the country

This is as a kindhearted Nigerian man has picked interest in the lady and made a stunning pledge to her

The kind man, who had a video call with her, also gave an update on her situation on social media

Bina Jennifer Efidi, dubbed by many as a hero of democracy, may fly out of the country after the election as her resilience has caught the eye of a kind man.

Jennifer, a Nigerian woman, was attacked by thugs at the Nuru/Oniwo Ward, Polling Unit 065, in Surulere while waiting to vote on Saturday, February 25.

Thugs attacked Jennifer Seifegha during the election. Photo Credit: @officialjandor

Source: Twitter

She, however, returned with bandages on her face after receiving treatment to cast her vote.

Pictures of Jennifer casting her vote circulated on social media and earned her the admiration of Nigerians.

One of those persons who marvelled at Jennifer's resilience was Oludayo Sokunbi.

In a viral tweet, he notified his followers that he had a video call with the woman.

He said that she was already getting better and had left the hospital. Sokunbi then revealed plans to take Jennifer out of the country.

His words:

"I will make sure she leaves Nigeria after this election.

"@SummerOkibe, I already told her two of us will have a meeting with her."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@JemeAdomi said:

"She's so lucky she didn't lose her eye. Pls reach out to me regarding her eyes cos she needs to have that eye checked properly to make sure it doesn't develop issues in the future."

@NevohBlessing said:

"Grace comes from unexpected situations.

"I’m so happy for her.

"Las las i go Japa too."

@hubunblur said:

"Chai God make my helper locate me one day oo make person sponsor me go school for abroad too amen God bless y’all that helped her."

@DaraMoren1 said:

"Wow! Congratulations to her.

"I haven't stopped talking about how much Grace has found her in an awkward situation.

"I am so happy for her.

"God bless you richly.

"I know I'll wake up to a different story someday soonest."

@Andy_Dgr8 said:

"Inasmuch as your intentions are good, I feel, If you take her out of the country after the election and Peter Obi declared winner, then all her fights and efforts would've amount to nothing. She's the hero of the election! Let her enjoy the New Nigeria she bled for. JS."

Pregnant woman dies while waiting in queue to vote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman had died while waiting to cast her vote.

Legit.ng gathered that when the pregnant lady slumped, she was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Shamsiya travelled from the Kotorkoshi area of Bungudu local government to Tsafe town, a distance of about 50 kilometres, to cast her vote.

