Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has revealed that the formation and the commitment of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governor's forum handed victory to Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

As reported by the New Telegraph, the Ondo state governor disclosed this in his congratulatory note to the President-elect.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is known to be one of the strong allies of the President-elect Bola Tinubu in the southwest region. Photo: Richard Olatunde

He said:

“The most cynical of critics will agree that there has been a tremendous progressive improvement in the electoral process since he assumed the leadership of this country. The conduct of elections has gone beyond mere avowals to ensure free and fair elections under this current administration.

“I must also thank, most profoundly, the good people of Ondo State for the remarkable impact which their participation has had on the whole process. I did not expect anything less from a people with an enviable pedigree, the veritable pride of a most sophisticated race."

Governor Aketi, as he is fondly called in the southwest, thanked electorates for trooping out in their numbers to exercise their civic responsibilities at the general elections.

He said:

“Let me commend all those who participated in the general elections for their sense of patriotism at this crucial period in the history of democratic governance in the country.

"This year’s elections have again proved that Nigerians are ready to continue as a people, united by a common destiny.”

Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by INEC after polling over 8 million votes to defeat his counterparts, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP.

