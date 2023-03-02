Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the February 24, 2023, presidential election.

Following the declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, several reactions have followed the announcement of the victory.

In several videos across social media, the victory of the former Lagos state governors has been celebrated in different ways since the announcement.

But Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC and former minister of aviation, has shared an amazing video where some Muslims were seen celebrating the victory of the President-Elect in an Islamic way.

The APC chieftain captioned the video, "The best celebration I have ever witnessed! Praise God!".

Though Fani-Kayode did not give details of the people in the video, they are suspected to be members of the ruling party that just secured a third-term bid to govern Nigeria.

In the video, the people were seen listening to the announcement on Television, and they went on Sujud the moment Yakubu declared that Tinubu was the President-Elect.

Sujud in Islam is the act of worship in Islam where worshippers bow their heads during the act, and it is used to show appreciation to the almighty.

