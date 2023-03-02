No less than 300,000 Nigerians have called on the US, UK, Canada and EU to cancel the visas of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC

The petitioners alleged that the INEC chairman was involved in favouritism during the just concluded 2023 presidential election

Mahmoud announced Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate in the poll, as the winner of the election after scoring the highest votes

Over 300,000 Nigerians have signed an online petition asking the United Kingdom, United States, European Union and Canadian authorities to cancel the visas of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu.

The petitioners are making the demand over alleged favouritism in the last Saturday's presidential election, where Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner, Sahara Reporters reported.

More than 300,000 want US, UK, others to cancel INEC Chairman's visas

Source: Facebook

Some Nigerians want the UK, US, Canada, others to cancel INEC chairman's visas

The petition started on Thursday morning, March 2, and has gathered 316,071 signatures as of the time of writing this report.

The initiator of this petition, who was identified as Osusu said:

“I started this petition because Mahmood refused to do the will of the people. He rigged the election for APC against the will of the Nigerian voters.

“I am so very excited to see like minded people. So grateful guys. Let's keep sharing."

Latest about INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, 2023 presidential election

In the early hour of Wednesday, March 1, Yakubu declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election held, which was held on Saturday, February 25.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, who scored over 6 million votes.

