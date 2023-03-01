The candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Against all odds, the former president was able to coast to victory as he garnered 8,805,420 votes in the just-concluded election

However, there are some major factors that propelled Tinubu to victory in the poll and defeated his major contenders, such as Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect in the 2023 presidential election, won the poll with 8,794,726 under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to the figure released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu defeated his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the poll with total votes of 6,984,550.

What you need to know about the President-elect, Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Coming third and fourth in the election were Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who garnered 6,101,533 and 1,496,687.

On his journey to victory, the president-elect was faced with many challenges but was able to cross the bridge won the election due to major factors.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Factors that lead Tinubu to victory:

Self-Claim Fortune

The former governor of Lagos state was very firm in his determination to become the president of Nigeria. He never showed pessimism during his journey to victory, always telling 'I will win' each time he was asked if he was prepared to lose the election.

This self-acclaim fortune worked for him at every point of challenges that arose, and he defeated the odds before him during the electioneering.

Abeokuta Declarations

Tinubu made 2 different statements during his campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. He made the first comment when he met with the delegate of his party ahead of the presidential primary of the APC.

There, the president-elect first used the word "Emi Lokan" and narrated how he has been supporting many politicians who now betrayed him ahead of the election.

The second statement was made after he got the presidential ticket of the APC and took his campaign to the state capital of the Yoruba political legend, Obafemi Awolowo.

This was a time President Muhammadu Buhari's administration introduced the naira redesign policy, and fuel scarcity was at its peak in the country.

He posited that no matter the policy put in place to scuttle his chances of winning the poll, he would triumph in the election and he won.

Source: Legit.ng