The Senate president of the Ninth Assembly, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu for his emergence as the next president of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the Senate president said Tinubu's victory has affirmed the trust of the Nigerian people in the All Progressives Congress(APC) and its candidates.

Ahmad Lawan has assured that the National Assembly will cooperate with Bola Tinubu. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: UGC

Congratulating Tinubu and his vice-president-elect, Lawan said the election was hard-fought on all sides so this victory is very sweet and will be savoured for a long time by the APC and its supporters and lovers of democracy throughout the country.

Lawan said:

"This victory affirms the trust of the Nigerian people in our great party, the APC and its candidates. However, it is also a challenge to us to continue the progressive development of our dear nation, Nigeria, in line with the Agenda of our party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Nigerians have spoken unequivocally with their votes in their endorsement of that Agenda and the Renewed Hope Compact that you, our flag bearers, presented during the campaigns. Because of your Sterling track record in public service, we are confident that you will competently and faithfully deliver on that Compact.

"The outcome of the election is a seal of approval by the Nigerian people of the performance of the Government of the APC in the last eight years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari."

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the legacy of the party while Lawan promised the Tinubu of utmost support from the Ninth Assembly.

He said:

"I wish to assure the President-elect of the full cooperation and support of the Ninth National Assembly in the transition process until the end of our tenure on 11th June 2023.

"I am also confident that the 10th Assembly will avail the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of similar cooperation and support to deliver on its mandate to the Nigerian people."

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner.

Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520.

President-elect Bola Tinubu makes plan to change top northern governor's first name, gives reason

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has said that he will be making moves to change the first name of the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu.

Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, hinted to his supporters that the governor had put in his best foot to ensure that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress emerged victorious in the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

Bagudu bears the same first name as Tinubu's contemporary in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu contested the 2023 presidential election alongside Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and 15 other candidates from various political parties.

Source: Legit.ng