The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat and congratulate Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, the Cable reports

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, February 28, Dele Alake, the council's media adviser said now is the time for the two candidates to tow the path of former president Goodluck Jonathan by calling Bola Tinubu to congratulate him.

His words:

“We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat.

“This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state.

“In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulated him in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour, instead of attempting to heat the polity via the reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi call Tinubu now.”

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner.

Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520.

