Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his victory at the poll.

Tinubu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early morning of Wednesday, March 1.

Former governor Ayo Fayose has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory.

The candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, having polled 8,794,726.

In a tweet after INEC's declaration, Fayose urged other contestants to accept the outcome in the overall interest of the country.

He said:

"I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day."

Fayose, however, took a swipe at the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, calling for immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

He added:

"As for the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward."

