Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has said that he will be making moves to change the first name of the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu.

Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, hinted to his supporters that the governor had put in his best foot to ensure that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress emerged victorious in the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

Bola Tinubu has suggested that he will be changing Governor Atiku Bagudu's first name. Photo: APC, Atiku Bagudu, PDP

Bagudu bears the same first name as Tinubu's contemporary in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu contested the 2023 presidential election alongside Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and 15 other candidates from various political parties.

Obviously citing this as the need for the change of name for the governor, Tinubu said;

"I'll have to change your first name."

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner.

Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520.

Hours after INEC declared Tinubu president-elect, top Buhari's official announces APC plans for celebration

Meanwhile, barely four hours into INEC's declaration, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced that all is set for the celebration.

In a post made on Twitter, Dabiri-Erewa who shared photos of a decorated event centre said an APC's presidential Campaign council party is loading.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted:

"@APCPresCC2022 celebration party loading."

