Barely hours after the result of the election for the Anambra North senatorial district was announced on Monday, February 27, the wife of late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has thrown a swipe at the Ebele Obiano, the immediate former first lady of the state.

Bianca in a post made on her Facebook page said Karma is always served hot.

In the post titled, "Karma is always served piping hot and right on time', the former ambassador said it is important for one not to be seen trying to acquire some of the things he or she has denied other people.

Writing in what appears to be a parable, Bianca said:

"KARMA IS ALWAYS SERVED PIPING HOT AND RIGHT ON TIME….

"Anambra North…. Anyi aga Ejezikwa Abuja ooo???

"Never seek to acquire those things which you actively work devilishly hard to deny others…..maka na agbasia oso, Aguo mile.

"Just cooking my jollof rice with special tomato stew with my custom branded tomato paste with extra hot pepper mix (Distributors needed Nationwide ) which I will settle down to enjoy with a chilled bottle of four cousins….Come and eat…

"Nansense!!!! ife di njo adiro mma…"

The former ambassador further added a photo of a tomato paste container which read "Ula Bianca" meaning Bianca's slap an obvious reference to the slap given to Ebele Obiano by Ojukwu's wife during the inauguration ceremony of Governor Charles Soludo.

Labour Party's Tony Nwoye had defeated Ebele Obiano and Stella Oduah, a former minister of aviation to clinch the Anambra North Senatorial seat.

Ebele had contested the position under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while Oduah contested under the Peoples Democratic Party.

