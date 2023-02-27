Paulo Okoye, husband of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions online after calling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Paulo Okoye, the founder of One Africa Global Management and the husband of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has sparked emotions online with a post on his Instagram.

The Imo state-born serial entrepreneur called out the Independent National Electoral Commission, noting that it has failed dismally with how it organised the 2023 elections.

Iyabo Ojo's husband, Paulo Okoye, trends online as he calls out INEC and its election budget.

Paulo also revealed that INEC's budget to organise such a poorly done contest was too much. He noted that his company would have done a better job with a 50% discount than the $600m used.

Iyabo Ojo and her hubby Paulo have been heavily involved in the 2023 Presidential elections. From campaigning and canvassing support for Peter Obi to even posting results and using their influence to aid the Peter Obi presidency become a reality.

See Paulo's post calling out INEC below:

See how netizens reacted to Iyabo Ojo's hubby's post calling out INEC

@k8henshaw:

"It's actually more than 600M."

@boslahstitches:

"Imagine and they have d whole of 4years to make arrangement for ds election and see d outcome of d 4yrs plan and 600m$."

@_celebobo_:

"300M$ is it for a down payment, for a roasted corn??"

@oseme_okojiee:

"Igbo man!!!! calculator X business."

@loh_ola:

"Honestly this country is a joke."

@iambyno:

"They Couldnt even Provide Refreshment for Agents....So So CORRUPT!!!! Tueh."

@sir_kay:

"Oga Paulo done run the numbers and logistics based on one and two..."

@iamubasinachi:

"If at the end the chairman of Inec is not Arrested I will personally arrest him."

