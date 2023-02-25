Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has won his own polling unit in Agulu Anambra state, defeating Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the process.

In the election result, the Labour Party presidential candidate polled 236 followed by candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 3 votes.

Musa Kwankwaso of The Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) scored 2 votes.

Meanwhile Atiku and Tinubu scored zero vote respectively.

