As Nigerians celebrated Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State against Tinubu, Mr Macaroni came up to remind them of their power

The popular social media comedian implied that youths did not only speak out on the internet but also voted in large numbers

Mr Macaroni also motivated Nigerians to not relent in their pursuit of good governance for the country

There was celebration online as The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos state against Tinubu, the All-Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Supporters of Labour Party, who are primarily youths, have gone on to express their joy and remind politicians not to look down on their influence.

Pictures of Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni Credit: @mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

The popular comedian Mr Macaroni sheded more light on that:

"Despite all the violence and intimidation unleashed in Lagos, Peter Obi has won Lagos State!!! The margin should be way more!!! I just want the people to know that the power is in our hands!!! They said no structure!! They said it is internet noise!!! LESSONS!!!!!"

See his post below

Netizens react to Mr Macaroni’s post

iikkeellaa:

"Power truly belongs to the people and even if Peter Obi misbehave when sworn in as president. He can be voted out too! Nigeria is not for trial and error again. A new Nigeria!"

SZANI_TG:

"There is a lot of inconsistencies in those Inec results….it is way too obvious. We made a statement during #endsars We can do it again."

BlueTolu:

"He should win the other southwest states too na, he won Lagos thanks to a level playing ground, which same cannot be said of Anambra state...Eyin weere gbogbo."

PhavourOmoh:

"Peter obi won in Abuja. I dey wait mk INEC declare tinubu as abuja winner den dey will see madness because obi won in wuse,nyanya,kuje,gwarinpa,apo,gbessa so far."

Edward Sigh:

"If Peter Obi can win Lagos, Taraba, with all their intimidations and suppression of people's votes, there is no state in the South, Abuja, and part of North East and Middle B That Peter can't win.'

omohtee12:

4 people in a room tweeting make them hold baba oh

victorfatanmi:

"Social media President don win Lagos o, despite their structure of thuggery and intimidation. We go use this one hold body."

