The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has defeated the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance in the presidential poll held at polling unit 017, Agụ Awka Ward located in the Government House.

Obi scored 61 votes to defeat the APGA presidential candidate, who scored zero votes, Punch reported.

Peter Obi won the polling unit in the Anambra government house with a landslide victory. Photo: Charles Soludo, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The particular polling unit is populated with civil servants, government functionaries and others

Obi won despite the fact that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had directed the civil servants to vote for APGA during a retreat in December 2022.

The Peoples Democratic Party also got two votes, while the All Progressives Congress scored zero votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

For the Senate, the senatorial candidate of LP, Chief Victor Umeh scored 49, Dozie Nwankwo of APGA scored eight, Uche Ekwunife of PDP scored five and APC scored one.

For the House of Reps, LP candidate, Lilian Orogbu, 51; APGA seven; PDP four; zero for APC and one invalid vote.

Source: Legit.ng