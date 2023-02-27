Singer-turned-politician Banky W has once again lost his bid to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps

The music star lost the National Assembly seat to LP’s Thaddeus Attah, who racked up a total of 24,075 votes

Attah took to social media in celebration of his victory, and Nigerians have since commiserated with Banky W

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has lost a national seat in the federal House of Representatives to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Thaddeus Attah.

Banky, who ran for office on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, polled a total of 18,666 votes, while Attah won the seat with a total of 24,075 votes, Vanguard reports.

Banky W loses to Labour Party candidate in Eti-Osa.

Source: Instagram

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya, declared Attah as the winner on Sunday, February 26, at the results collation centre in Lekki 1 area of Lagos.

Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress came third with a total of 16,901 votes.

Taking to his official Twitter page to celebrate the win, Attah wrote:

"I have been declared winner for the House Of Representatives, Etiosa Federal Constituency....Now it's time to take the mantle and bring good governance to the people ❤️Atta Achief."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

uzomac said:

"Banky for join LP."

kashielion said:

"Banky for join LP jeje like bruh you no Dey tire to loose."

beediva95 said:

"Banky should have decamped I said this all this while, he made a wrong choice."

vendorsinlagosng said:

"Everyone was thump printing labor party with annoyance. If Banky was in LP I’m sure he would have won. It was just the case of being at the wrong place at the right time. We just tired of PDP & APC rule. We just want a better Nigeria."

janesonny15 said:

"Banky would have won under labour party.... But it's all good.... Congratulations to the winner."

clo_designs said:

"People like me just did LP all the way.... We dey build our structure... Small, small .."

original_baba_k said:

"I would have bought LP form for house of rep I swear. This dude never campaign. Peter obi oil just cover all of them. I hope they won't decamp to other parties if LP doesn't win presidencial election."

pjiceman said:

"Even if Obi doesn’t win the presidential elections which I doubt he will loose. He would have succeeded in building a structure."

