The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the polls in Zamfara state.

The Punch reports that Tinubu garnered 298,396 votes to win the state while his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar polled 193,978.

In addition, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 4,044 votes with the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi scoring 1,660 votes.

Announcing the results in Gusau, Zamfara state's capital city, the collation officer for the state's presidential election, Professor Kashim Shehu affirmed that the former Lagos state governor, won 12 out of the 14 Local Government Areas in the state.

From data gathered from the state on the election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP won the remaining two LGAs.

According to Professor Shehu, the votes in 167 polling units were cancelled due to over-voting, insecurity and disruptions by thugs in the various locations.

He also announced that the total number of registered voters in the state was 1,879,308, while 527,137 of them were accredited for the poll while 502,923 were the total number of valid votes recorded and 16,508 votes, bringing the total votes cast to 519,431.

Peter Obi dusts Atiku, Tinubu with unbelievable number of votes in powerful North Central state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Peter Obi led his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

Updated: Tinubu, APC’s woes in Kano continues as Kwankwaso extends lead with 270,000 votes

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State with 270,000 votes across 38 Local Government Areas announced so far.

According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing with just 464,133 votes.

Elsewhere, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 86,162 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party trails with 8,926 votes.

