Pastor Paul Enenche And His Wife Celebrate as Their Daughter Becomes a Doctor

Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Christian Center, Pastor Paul Enenche and his family are in a celebration mood

This is because the pastor's daughter, Daniella Paul-Enenche, qualified as a medical doctor after completing medical school

The Dunamis pastor and his wife, Becky, were available to participate in the graduation ceremony of Dr Daniella

Dr Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center is happy after his daughter became a medical doctor.

The man of God and his wife travelled to his daughter's school to witness her graduation from medical school.

Dr Paul Enenche's daughter became a medical doctor. Photo credit: Instagram/Pastor Paul Enenche.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky, were joyous when their daughter collected her certificate.

Daniella Paul-Enenche successfully made her parents proud by joining the medical profession.

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram account, the Dunamis pastor thanked God for his daughter's success.

He said:

"We are so grateful to God for the graduation ceremony of Dr Daniella Paul-Enenche on Friday the 13th of December 2024!!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Paul Enenche's daughter becomes a medical doctor

@shashadonald said:

"Congratulations, darling, literally smiling all through."

@splendora_collections said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations my people."

@uceekidsandmore said:

"Congratulations dr D. Greater heights in Jesus name."

@titilayoidris said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations, sir, and ma."

@esosaighodaro said:

"Big congratulations sir. What a joy & fulfillment!"

@officiallyifydotcom said:

"Congratulations! Chai! This happiness is contagious."

@sojioyes said:

"Congratulations Doctor Danielle! Glory to God and from glory to glory dear."

@nich.mandy said:

"God's Grace is sufficient. I tap into this realm of intellectual wisdom and wisdom from above for my Children. Amen. Congratulations Doctor Daniella."

@ediyeib_ said:

"Congratulations. Cheers to greatness. Such a beautiful sight to behold."

@chrisbako77 said:

"God please I tap into this Grace and anointing for my children. Amen."

Dr Paul Enenche praises Bishop Davido Abioye after retirement

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dr Paul Enenche praised Bishop David Abioye.

He made the commendation when the man of God retired from the Living Faith Church.

Pastor Eneche said Bishop Abioye served faithfully in the vineyard of God.

Source: Legit.ng