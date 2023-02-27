The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emerged victorious at the 2023 general elections in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state.

According to results declared at the Imo state's collation office in Owerri, Obi polled 10,958 votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi has emerged winner of the 2023 presidential candidate in Ideato North LGA. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

The former Anambra state governor gapped Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate who came second in the LGA with 10,372 votes.

Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 586 votes while Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 297 votes during the presidential election in Ideato North LGA.

In addition to these polls, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 58 votes in the LGA.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Obi Dusts Atiku, Tinubu With Unbelievable Number of Votes in Powerful North Central State

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Peter Obi is leading his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

Updated: Tinubu, APC’s woes in Kano continues as Kwankwaso extends lead with 270,000 votes

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State with 270,000 votes across 38 Local Government Areas announced so far.

According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing with just 464,133 votes.

Elsewhere, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 86,162 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party trails with 8,926 votes.

Source: Legit.ng