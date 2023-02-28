Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kebbi State with 285,175 votes, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the state collation officer, Usman Saidu, a professor while presenting the result in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, polled 248,088 votes.

INEC declares Atiku winner emerges in Kebbi election

Saidu said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also scored 10,682 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored 5,038 votes.

He gave the state total registered voters as 1,983,985, the number of accredited voters as 599,201; total votes cast- 591,475; total valid votes-559,522 while 31,953 votes were rejected.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the declaration of the result, the director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kebbi State and party agent, Bala Dole, expressed appreciation for it.

He claimed that if not for some ”little hitches” his party would have got more votes.

Also, the APC agent, Ja’afar Ahmed, said there were issues with the result, insisting that the exercise was characterised by violence, late arrival of election materials, malfunctioning of BIVAS as well as an inducement in different forms.

Responding, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Ahmed Bello-Mahmud, expressed appreciation that the elections were conducted peacefully, fairly, credibly and conclusively collated devoid of any rancour.

He appealed to the electorate to maintain the tempo in the forthcoming elections for the good of all.

