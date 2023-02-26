Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State, dominating 16 of the 18 Local Government Areas announced so far.

According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has won two LGAs, Daily Trust reported.

Kwankwaso is said to be leading with a wide margin of 16 local governments as against Tinubu won won only two local governments. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

While the duo of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party have not won a single LGA.

Below are some of the announced results:

Garun Malam

Total: 74,846

Accredited. : 26,692

APC – 8,642

LP – 169

NNPP – 12,249

PDP – 4,409

Rimin Gado

Total registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

APC – 10,861

LP – 76

NNPP – 14,634

PDP – 907

Kibiya

Total registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

APC – 10,283

LP – 70

NNPP – 16,331

PDP – 753

Kura

Total registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

APC – 10,929

LP – 126

NNPP – 20,406

PDP – 3,987

Gezawa

Total registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

APC – 9,915

LP – 188

NNPP – 21,909

PDP – 2,908

Minjibir

Total registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

APC – 6,777

LP – 123

NNPP – 15,505

PDP – 1,833

Makoda

Total registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

APC – 12,590

LP – 40

NNPP – 12,247

PDP – 1,099

Tofa

Total registered voters: 80,730

Accredited voters: 30,051

APC – 10,280

LP – 177

NNPP – 17,219

PDP – 1,192

Dawakin Kudu

Total registered voters: 162,445

Accredited voters: 52,725

APC – 12,258

LP – 167

NNPP – 32,925

PDP – 3,768

Source: Legit.ng