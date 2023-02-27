The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Daily Trust reports that Peter Obi is leading his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

From results declared at the Plateau State Collation Centre by INEC, the results show that there are 10 more LGAs to be collated at the state capital in Jos.

Plateau state is made up of a total of 17 local government areas, while results from seven out of the LGAs in the state have been declared, the remaining collation officers from the 10 LGAs are expected in any possible at the state's collation office in Jos.

However, following the wait of the officers, the Returning officer for the state, Professor Shehu Abdulrahaman, of the Federal University, Lafia, adjourned the collation before midnight.

Abdulrahman also announced that the collation exercise would continue by 8 am on Monday, February 27.

Updated: Tinubu, APC’s woes in Kano continues as Kwankwaso extends lead with 270,000 votes

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State with 270,000 votes across 38 Local Government Areas announced so far.

According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing with just 464,133 votes.

Elsewhere, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 86,162 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party trails with 8,926 votes.

Finally, INEC Explains Slow Collation of Presidential Election on iREV Portal

With growing anger among Nigerians over the slow uploading of the 2023 presidential election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Results portal, the electoral umpire has said it experienced some technical glitches.

The INEC’s commissioner on information and voter education, Festus Okoye, the commission is aware of the challenges with the commission’s results viewing portal.

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, February 26, and received by Legit.ng said that, unlike the off-season elections, the portal has been relatively slow and unsteady.

