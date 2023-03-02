There is an indication that the PDP's presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, will be heading to court soon over the conduct and results of the poll

This was as Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the PDP's campaign team, said on Wednesday, March 1, Atiku' will retrieve his mandate

Melaye, a former Kogi senator, described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's elections victory as a grave injustice

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the just-concluded presidential election has decided to take his misgivings on the results of the poll.

A spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee, in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, said the party will not relent in its decision to retrieve its mandate that was stolen, Daily Trust reports.

The PDP said Tinubu's victory is injustice (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Describing the victory of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a grave injustice which will not stand, Melaye called on Nigerians and supporters of the PDP not to be perturbed over recent developments associated with the last general polls.

The former Kogi senator noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning.

“This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome."

Tinubu to meet Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Tables strong appeal

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has constituted a reconciliation committee to meet with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, disclosed this on Wednesday, March 1, adding that elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominate the reconciliation committee.

Why Tinubu wants to reconcile with Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Other presidential candidates the committee will meet are Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Akeredolu spoke at the presentation of certificates to the president and vice president-elect in Abuja.

During the poll, Tinubu could garner 8,794,726 votes ahead of his closest rival, Atiku, who secured 6,984,520 votes, while Obi got 6,101,533.

Source: Legit.ng