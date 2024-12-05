Bello El-Rufai has said reports making rounds on social media, alleging a raid on his residence in Kaduna state by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are "baseless"

El-Rufai stated that the claim, accompanied by an image from incidents in 2017 and 2022, is "nothing but a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, tarnish my reputation, and sow confusion"

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Bello said these allegations "are not only false but also a calculated effort to undermine my credibility and distract from my public service"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the member representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the house of representatives, has described the viral claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his Kaduna residence as false.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 4, El-Rufai explained that there was "no raid whatsoever" on his residence in Kaduna or anywhere else.

Bello El-Rufai reacts to reports that EFCC discovered $800 Million, N700 billion cash, and N1 trillion worth of drugs in his home. Photo credits: @B_ELRUFAI, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai's son denies EFCC raid on residence

He said:

"I do not have a residence in Kaduna. Our family home is in Unguwar Sarki and that is where I stay when I visit Kaduna. That has been my home since I was born."

The legislator who is a son of Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, added:

"The attempt to connect me to illicit activities through unfounded allegations is not only defamatory but an affront to the principles of justice and fairness."

Source: Legit.ng