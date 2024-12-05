Did EFCC Raid Bello El-Rufai’s Kaduna Residence? Lawmaker Opens Up
- Bello El-Rufai has said reports making rounds on social media, alleging a raid on his residence in Kaduna state by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are "baseless"
- El-Rufai stated that the claim, accompanied by an image from incidents in 2017 and 2022, is "nothing but a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, tarnish my reputation, and sow confusion"
- In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Bello said these allegations "are not only false but also a calculated effort to undermine my credibility and distract from my public service"
Kaduna, Kaduna state - Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the member representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the house of representatives, has described the viral claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his Kaduna residence as false.
In a statement on Wednesday, December 4, El-Rufai explained that there was "no raid whatsoever" on his residence in Kaduna or anywhere else.
El-Rufai's son denies EFCC raid on residence
He said:
"I do not have a residence in Kaduna. Our family home is in Unguwar Sarki and that is where I stay when I visit Kaduna. That has been my home since I was born."
The legislator who is a son of Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, added:
"The attempt to connect me to illicit activities through unfounded allegations is not only defamatory but an affront to the principles of justice and fairness."
'My father sent me into exile' - El-Rufai’s son
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bello El-Rufai said his father Nasir sent him into exile when he was governor of Kaduna state.
Unlike other governors’ children, Bello said he did not stay in Kaduna doing contracts.
