PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed he is not informed about Bola Tinubu's reconciliatory moves

The former vice president maintained that no APC governor paid him a visit since he lost the presidential election

Meanwhile, Atiku lost to APC flagbearer and president-elect Bola Tinubu with an intriguing votes margin

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Thursday, March 2nd, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, revealed he was not aware of any reconciliatory moves by the president-elect, Asiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall, the All Progressives Congress set up a reconciliation committee to meet with Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and other aggrieved candidates of political parties who contested last Saturday, February 25, presidential election.

Atiku speaks about Tinubu’s reconciliatory moves. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Atiku speaks on Tinubu's reconciliatory move after losing to APC flagbearer

The move is aimed at resolving their displeasure and ensuring all parties involved work together with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the growth of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to the development on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku said no APC governor visited him and they were turned back as speculated, adding he was not aware of any such moves.

“Well, I am really not aware of that. I was home all day today I was not aware of any governor coming to see me,” the former vice president said.

Tinubu Begins to Receive Presidential Treatment, First Step Revealed

In another development, Bola Tinubu, the elected president in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, will be moved to the Defence House in Maitama, FCT, today, Thursday, March 2.

The President-elect will be at the Defence House and start receiving briefings as the president till May 29, when he will be sworn in.

APC presidential campaign council disclosed the development in a tweet on Thursday, the day after Tinubu was declared the poll winner.

Aisha Buhari Finally Reacts to Tinubu’s Election Victory

Meanwhile, First Lady Aisha Buhari thanked Nigerians for voting for the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

While reacting to Bola Tinubu's victory, the first lady maintained that the former governor of Lagos state would deliver on his campaign promises.

She, however, urged Nigerians to be patient with the president-elect while noting the change they desire is a process that requires unity, trust and togetherness.

Source: Legit.ng