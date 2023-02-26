So far in Kwara state, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won seven out of the 16 local government areas in Kwara where results have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The seven LGAs claimed by Tinubu are Asa, Isin, Offa, Oke- Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti, and Irepodun.

Tinubu wins LGAs in Kwara

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, came directly behind Tinubu in the results, ThisDay reports.

The votes won by Tinubu in the areas are:

Asa LGA - 15, 123

Isin LGA - 4,484

Offa LGA - 19, 475

Oke-Ero LGA - 6, 016

Ilorin East LGA - 24,264

Ekiti LGA - 5, 739

Irepodun LGA - 11, 545

Atiku's performance in Kwara LGAs:

Asa LGA - 10,482

Ekiti LGA - 3,760

Isin LGA - 2,506

Ilorin East LGA - 13,793

Oke-Ero LGA - 3, 074

Offa LGA - 3,508

Irepodun LGA - 6,368

Source: Legit.ng