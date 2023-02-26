Nigeria Election 2023: Results Show Who Among Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Is Enjoying Early Lead in Kwara
So far in Kwara state, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won seven out of the 16 local government areas in Kwara where results have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The seven LGAs claimed by Tinubu are Asa, Isin, Offa, Oke- Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti, and Irepodun.
On his part, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, came directly behind Tinubu in the results, ThisDay reports.
The votes won by Tinubu in the areas are:
Asa LGA - 15, 123
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Isin LGA - 4,484
Offa LGA - 19, 475
Oke-Ero LGA - 6, 016
Ilorin East LGA - 24,264
Ekiti LGA - 5, 739
Irepodun LGA - 11, 545
Atiku's performance in Kwara LGAs:
Asa LGA - 10,482
Ekiti LGA - 3,760
Isin LGA - 2,506
Ilorin East LGA - 13,793
Oke-Ero LGA - 3, 074
Offa LGA - 3,508
Irepodun LGA - 6,368
Source: Legit.ng